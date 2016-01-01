Dr. Pyrc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristen Pyrc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Pyrc, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Pyrc works at
Locations
1
Cook Children'S Behavioral Health901 7th Ave Ste 2200A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 885-1050
2
Cook Children's Mansfield801 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 347-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristen Pyrc, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760709547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Pyrc has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyrc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
