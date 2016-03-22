Dr. Kristen Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Powell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Med College Of Virginia
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Richmond7113 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6979Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable concerned and friendly.
About Dr. Kristen Powell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Powell works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
