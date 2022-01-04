Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Pitts, MD
Dr. Kristen Pitts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Spartanburg Office1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-2900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pitts is a very good ENT dr share will listen to your problems and she’ll take the time to listen to you.
About Dr. Kristen Pitts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891107702
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
