Dr. Kirsten Payntner, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Fla and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Payntner works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (602) 892-8675
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic
    5881 E Mayo Blvd Dept Of, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 301-8000

Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Fibromyalgia

Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Fibromyalgia
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyositis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor

  Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  26 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1073597183
Education & Certifications

  Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
  U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
  U Fla
  Mayo Clinic Hospital

