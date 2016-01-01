Dr. Kirsten Payntner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payntner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Payntner, MD
Dr. Kirsten Payntner, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Fla and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 892-8675
Mayo Clinic5881 E Mayo Blvd Dept Of, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Fla
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
