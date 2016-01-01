Overview

Dr. Kirsten Payntner, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Fla and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Payntner works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

