Dr. Kristen Paulus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Paulus works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.