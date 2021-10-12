Dr. Kristen Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Otto, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Otto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Locations
Moffitt Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Otto and her team is great highly recommended her very knowledgeable and understanding and caring
About Dr. Kristen Otto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265669410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.