Dr. Kristen Noud, MD

Family Medicine
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kristen Noud, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Noud works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 (239) 488-4942

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Rapid Flu Test
VAP Lipid Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Rapid Flu Test
VAP Lipid Testing

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Rapid Flu Test
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Swine Flu
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 28, 2022
Dr. Noud is a great and compassionate doctor. I know that is why her schedule fills up quickly!
— Mar 28, 2022
About Dr. Kristen Noud, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1407382260
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • HealthPark Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristen Noud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Noud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Noud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Noud works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Noud’s profile.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Noud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noud.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
