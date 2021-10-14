Dr. Kristen Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Atlantic Dermatology Associates1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-1666
Virginia Institute for Sports Medicine LLC1849 Old Donation Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-1666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin is brings both excellent professionalism and a warm "bedside" manner to her patients, giving me confidence in her expertise and comfort. She's the best!
About Dr. Kristen Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
