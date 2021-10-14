See All Dermatologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Kristen Martin, MD

Dermatology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristen Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Martin works at Atlantic Dermatology Associates in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Dermatology Associates
    1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
  2. 2
    Virginia Institute for Sports Medicine LLC
    1849 Old Donation Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr. Martin is brings both excellent professionalism and a warm "bedside" manner to her patients, giving me confidence in her expertise and comfort. She's the best!
    Kaylie Donahue — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Kristen Martin, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1700856721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Martin works at Atlantic Dermatology Associates in Virginia Beach, VA.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Impetigo, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

