Dr. Kristen Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristen Marks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255421426
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes.
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.