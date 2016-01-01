Overview

Dr. Kristen Marks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.