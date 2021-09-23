Dr. Kristen Lindgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Lindgren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Lindgren, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Newton-wellesley Hospital2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6585
-
2
General Pediatric Neurology Clinic55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-6093Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great office. Dr Lindgren was very compassionate and thorough. We are thankful that our PCP referred us to this group. I highly recommend. Thank you so much
About Dr. Kristen Lindgren, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1083909774
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindgren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindgren has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindgren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindgren.
