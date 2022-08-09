Dr. Kristen Lilja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Lilja, MD
Dr. Kristen Lilja, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 305, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 214-7650
Steward Primary Care & Multispecialty - Murray5980 S Fashion Blvd, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 281-2658Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Gynecology
- 4 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lilja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.