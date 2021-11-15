Dr. Kristen Lafferty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Lafferty, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristen Lafferty, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Lafferty works at
Locations
Opg Sports Medicine and Primary Care6955 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 566-1420
Opg. Sports Medicine and Primary Care2030 Stringtown Rd Ste 200, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 544-0054
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome sports med doc
About Dr. Kristen Lafferty, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafferty accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.