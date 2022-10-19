Overview

Dr. Kristen Kavanagh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kavanagh works at Henry Ford Macomb OB-GYN - Shelby Twp in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.