Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM
Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Medical Associates of Erie2010 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 868-5481
Corry Memorial Hospital Association965 Shamrock Ln, Corry, PA 16407 Directions (814) 664-4641
Millcreek Community Hospital5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-4031
Medical Associates of Erie210 E State St, Albion, PA 16401 Directions (814) 756-3434
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
She’s very personal and friendly. Takes care of her patients with care. Love her!
About Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Heard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heard works at
Dr. Heard has seen patients for Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.