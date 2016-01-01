See All Urologists in Bay St Louis, MS
Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay St Louis, MS. 

Dr. Gurtner works at Hancock Medical Center in Bay St Louis, MS with other offices in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hancock Medical Center
    149 Drinkwater Rd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 467-2878
    Ochsner Health Center - Cardiology
    202 Drinkwater Rd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 467-2878
    Ohc-slidell Campus Building 2
    105 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ochsner Health Center- Slidell Campus Building 1
    1850 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 661-3542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD

    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962899633
