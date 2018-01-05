Overview

Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Ganjoo works at Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (bmt) - 900 Blake Wilbur Drive in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.