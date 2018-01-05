See All Oncologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Ganjoo works at Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (bmt) - 900 Blake Wilbur Drive in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (bmt) - 900 Blake Wilbur Drive
    900 Blake Wilbur Dr Fl 2, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 498-6000
  2. 2
    Stanford University
    875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 498-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Stanford Cancer Center South Bay
    2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 426-4900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 05, 2018
    Nathaniel Gildersleeve in Friant — Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669563391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganjoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganjoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganjoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganjoo has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganjoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganjoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganjoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganjoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganjoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

