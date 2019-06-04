Overview

Dr. Kristen Flemmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Flemmer works at Doctors Express Portland in Portland, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR, Beaverton, OR and Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.