Overview

Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Fleager works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.