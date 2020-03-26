Overview

Dr. Kristen Fernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Ascension Saint Agnes Breast Center in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.