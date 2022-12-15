Overview

Dr. Kristen Evan-Hymes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Evan-Hymes works at Stutz Primary Care in Canfield, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.