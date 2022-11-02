Overview

Dr. Kristen Eads, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eads works at Comprehensive Surgical Assocs in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.