Dr. Kristen Eads, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Eads, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Surgical Associates Pllc500 Poplar St Ste 304, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 767-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eads has taken care of 2 different issues with me. He went above & beyond both times, though years apart & very different. He is patient, funny, nice, personable, understanding, & he cares about you as a person, not just a surgery candidate for his income. I recommend him whenever possible, hoping he can take care of whatever that person needs. I am blessed he was on call Christmas eve when I needed emergency surgery, & continue to be blessed to be his patient.
About Dr. Kristen Eads, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942429790
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eads has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eads accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eads works at
Dr. Eads has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.