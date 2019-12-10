Dr. Kristen Chalk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Chalk, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Chalk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital.
Dr. Chalk works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard2150 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalk?
Dr. Chalk is one of the best doctors I have been too! She is compassionate, knowledgeable, personable and spends quality time with her patients. I can’t say enough good things about her. And her office staff is great to work too. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kristen Chalk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1598993677
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chalk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalk works at
Dr. Chalk has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.