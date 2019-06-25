Dr. Kristen Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Castillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
Obgyn Consultants Llp4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 401, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been great with me. I have some health concerns and she answers all my crazy questions. She is factual and to the point. She has operated on my mother also and she did a wonderful job and recovered perfectly.
About Dr. Kristen Castillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396820734
Education & Certifications
- E Carolina University School Of Med
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
