Overview

Dr. Kristen Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at OB/GYN Consultants in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.