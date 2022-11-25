See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Biel works at Biel Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biel Foot & Ankle Specialists
    19002 Park Row Ste 100, Houston, TX 77084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Athlete's Foot
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Infection Management
Ingrown Toenail
Neuromas
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteomyelitis
Pediatric Foot Care
Plantar Wart
Soft Tissue Infection
Soft Tissue Injections
Soft Tissue Tumors
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2022
    I am now located quit a distance from her office, but am a faithful patient. Appreciate her professional approach while maintaining her sense of humor! Barbara
    Barbara Borchers — Nov 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM
    About Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992097968
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greater Texas Education Foundation, Houston TX
    Internship
    • N/A
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biel is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Biel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Biel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Biel works at Biel Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Biel's profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

