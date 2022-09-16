Dr. Bice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Bice, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Bice, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Bice works at
Locations
Grieshaber Dermatology714 W 16th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-1035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bice has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever seen. She is very kind and has great attention to detail. I would recommend her to anyone who needs to see a dermatologist.
About Dr. Kristen Bice, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
