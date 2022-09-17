See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Kristen Ban, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kristen Ban, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Ban works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairview Hospital
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0264
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kristen Ban, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1487996807
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Fairview Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristen Ban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ban.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.