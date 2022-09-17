Dr. Kristen Ban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Ban, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Ban, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Ban works at
Locations
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 353-0264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ban saw my son for what was assumed to be a relatively routine colorectal surgical procedure which had been recommended by a previous doctor outside of the Cleveland area. She immediately recognized serious symptoms that had gone un/misdiagnosed by many other doctors for a few years. She very appropriately canceled the procedure and recommended he be seen by a gastroenterologist for immediate diagnostic work-up due to suspected advanced Crohn's Disease. Without Dr. Ban's competent, kind, patient attention, its not clear what my son's situation would be today. But, instead he is in the care of excellent doctors who are helping him manage his Crohn's Disease successfully. We are truly grateful for her professionalism, skill and hand-holding and highly recommend Dr. Ban.
About Dr. Kristen Ban, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital

