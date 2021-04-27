See All Dermatologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Aloupis works at Aloupis Dermatology in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aloupis Dermatology
    2141 S Alternate A1A Ste 430, Jupiter, FL 33477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aloupis?

    Apr 27, 2021
    I had been a patient of Dr.Aloupis for many years. Good doctor, but she doesn't take any Medicare Advantage plans, so if you have one you may have to look elsewhere. I have to find a new Dr.
    Bette — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aloupis to family and friends

    Dr. Aloupis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aloupis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO.

    About Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972723294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aloupis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aloupis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aloupis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aloupis works at Aloupis Dermatology in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aloupis’s profile.

    Dr. Aloupis has seen patients for Birthmark, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloupis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloupis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloupis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloupis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloupis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristen Aloupis, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.