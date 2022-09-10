Dr. Hornsby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristan Hornsby, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristan Hornsby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hornsby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-7542
-
2
Wvu Healthcare608 Cheat Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 598-6900
-
3
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-7542
-
4
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 293-7542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hornsby?
At first I was put off with the scheduling, but she got me in right away and took good care of me. She was very nice and professional.
About Dr. Kristan Hornsby, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1710364419
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hornsby works at
Dr. Hornsby has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hornsby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.