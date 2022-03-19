Dr. Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristal Young, MD
Dr. Kristal Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Southern California Heart Specs55 E California Blvd Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
Southern California Heart Specialists301 W Huntington Dr Ste 500, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 294-4888
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr.Young is caring & knowledgeable. She listens to concerns & thoroughly explains treatment plan. As a nurse i am happy with my care & would recommend her to anyone looking for a great cardiologist!
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
