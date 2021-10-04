See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Wilson works at Pain Management Centers of America in Louisville, KY with other offices in Evansville, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Control Network
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
  2. 2
    Jsd Pharmacy
    1101 Professional Blvd Ste 100, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
  3. 3
    Surgical Center of New Albany
    2201 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 949-1223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Wilson has been very positive. Dr. Wilson always listened carefully and responded with caring attention and helpful management for my long-term pain. I appreciate her concern, care and treatment.
    Suzanne B. Morrissey — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578853602
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

