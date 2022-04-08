Overview

Dr. Kristal Matlock, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Matlock works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.