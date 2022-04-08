Dr. Kristal Matlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristal Matlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristal Matlock, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Matlock works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matlock?
My Granddaughter is a patient of Dr. Matlock and she loves her. Dr. Matlock takes her time to explain everything and she does not let you leave without making sure the child and parent understands everything and have a plan of action to work toward the next visit.
About Dr. Kristal Matlock, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114287596
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City University Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matlock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matlock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matlock has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.