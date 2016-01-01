See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Orange City, FL
Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Carthan works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange City
    1075 Town Center Dr Ste 301, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 348-3357
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lake Mary
    749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5421
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
GERD Treatment Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1265605836
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carthan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carthan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carthan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carthan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

