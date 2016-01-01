Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Locations
Orange City1075 Town Center Dr Ste 301, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 348-3357Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake Mary749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5421Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristal Carthan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1265605836
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carthan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carthan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carthan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carthan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carthan.
