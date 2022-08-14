Dr. Kristain Coke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristain Coke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kristain Coke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, AL.
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Huntsville7666 HIGHWAY 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 635-7318Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Limestone Smiles of Athens220 French Farms Blvd Ste D, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 233-4803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly and upbeat. No long wait time in waiting room or exam room.
About Dr. Kristain Coke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1215596952
