Overview

Dr. Krista Schwarz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Schwarz works at Primary Health Partners in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.