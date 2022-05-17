Dr. Krista Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Primary Health Partners3808 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 471-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schwarz is a wonderful doctor! She really listens to me and takes into consideration my knowledge of how my body works with its quirks, and doesn't dismiss my experiences because I fall outside of the average person. This doesn't mean she always thinks I'm right (nor am I), but she does listen and then appropriately plans next steps. She has a calm manner and has a wonderful breadth of medical knowledge. If you are thinking of joining a medical practice, you can't go wrong with Dr. Schwarz!
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396019337
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.