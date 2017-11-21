Overview

Dr. Krista Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Gtv Networks Inc. in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.