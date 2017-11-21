Dr. Krista Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Krista Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Gtv Networks Inc.102 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (305) 389-9961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with Dr. Rosenberg. Her staff is knowledgeable and courteous which tells me that is important to her, and she is timely and understanding and compassionate. I have a thinning retina and she explains everything thoroughly, spends the right amount of time and comes across as confident and well informed. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Krista Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1235192428
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
