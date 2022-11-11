See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Krista Olson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Krista Olson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Olson works at BCM - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-5900
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krista Olson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841383486
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University CA Irvine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
