Dr. Krista Jensen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Jensen works at Legacy Medical Group-Portland Obstetrics and Gynecology in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.