Dr. Krista Howard, DPM

Podiatry
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Krista Howard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Howard works at Foot & Ankle Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL, Lehigh Acres, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Group
    5238 Mason Corbin Ct Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-5400
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Group
    9240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 947-2112
  3. 3
    The Foot and Ankle Group
    260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 140, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 369-5342
  4. 4
    1510 Santa Barbara Blvd Unit A, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 458-5775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Krista Howard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588051684
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

