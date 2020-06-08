Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krista Howard, DPM
Dr. Krista Howard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Howard works at
Foot & Ankle Group5238 Mason Corbin Ct Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-5400
Foot & Ankle Group9240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 947-2112
The Foot and Ankle Group260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 140, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 369-5342
- 4 1510 Santa Barbara Blvd Unit A, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (239) 458-5775
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Howard is the best,she has been taking care my feet for awhile now excellent results!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588051684
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
