Overview

Dr. Krista Hill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs.



Dr. Hill works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.