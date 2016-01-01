Dr. Krista Fielding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fielding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Fielding, MD
Overview
Dr. Krista Fielding, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Fielding works at
Locations
Los Altos Acupuncture Center881 Fremont Ave Ste A5, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 469-1360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
About Dr. Krista Fielding, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821285875
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Fielding accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
