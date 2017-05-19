See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll OH and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Dobbie works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0114
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dobbie?

    May 19, 2017
    Dr. Krista Dobbie is hands down the BEST physician I have ever dealt with in ANY speciality. No exagerration, she is not only experienced, intelligent, and professional, but SO MUCH MORE. Her "bedside manner" is wonderful. Dr. Dobbie goes above and beyond her duties as a physician to help in any way she can. She explains all options to the fullest capacity, and is the most empathetic person and physician I have ever met. Dr. Dobbie is not only kind, but funny, professional, and compassionate.
    Lyndsey Mihalic in Cleveland Heights, Ohio — May 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dobbie to family and friends

    Dr. Dobbie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dobbie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD.

    About Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609844851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Estn Va Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll OH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobbie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobbie works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dobbie’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.