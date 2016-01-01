Dr. Krista Caldwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Caldwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Krista Caldwell, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldwell?
About Dr. Krista Caldwell, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952320731
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caldwell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Dr. Caldwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.