Overview

Dr. Krissy Yamamoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Yamamoto works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Renton, WA with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Covington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.