Dr. Krishnendu Ghosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishnendu Ghosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Ghosh works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Emergency Medicine North1423 N Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65802 Directions (417) 269-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghosh is always professional and helpful. He is a compassionate doctor who truly understands his patient’s needs.
About Dr. Krishnendu Ghosh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578843306
Education & Certifications
- TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosh has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.