Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnaswamy Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishnaswamy Rao, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech University Health And Science Center4801 Alberta Ave Fl 3, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5700
-
2
El Paso Children's Hospital4845 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Mclane Children's Hospital Scott & White1901 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 724-5437
-
4
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-4480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
I highly recommend Dr. Rao. She is an excellent doctor who takes the time to answer any questions we have. She is also very thorough and caring.
About Dr. Krishnaswamy Rao, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Spanish
- 1164743860
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.