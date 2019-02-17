See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Krishnaswamy Rao, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4 (10)
Overview

Dr. Krishnaswamy Rao, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Rao works at Texas Tech University Health And Science Center in El Paso, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Tech University Health And Science Center
    4801 Alberta Ave Fl 3, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5700
    El Paso Children's Hospital
    4845 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5700
    Mclane Children's Hospital Scott & White
    1901 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 724-5437
    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-4480

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 17, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr. Rao. She is an excellent doctor who takes the time to answer any questions we have. She is also very thorough and caring.
    Lauren in El Paso — Feb 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krishnaswamy Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164743860
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
