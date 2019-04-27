Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sriram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Locations
Lake Forest Cardiology611 Hunter Ln, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 306-3854
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. “Kris” Sriram is a very competent physician. After a thorough physical examination, he took the time to explain about my medical condition. I would certainly recommend him to my family.
About Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med College
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
