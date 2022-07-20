Overview

Dr. Krishnansu Tewari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Tewari works at Dr. Trevan Fischer in Orange, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.