Dr. Krishnansu Tewari, MD

Oncology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Krishnansu Tewari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Tewari works at Dr. Trevan Fischer in Orange, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment
    1000 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 734-6294
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Providence St. Joseph Hospital
    1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 734-6294
  3. 3
    OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach
    2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2824
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Oophorectomy
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2022
    He literally saved my life.he got me approved for immune therapy for a mass that was never done before.Cancer was forth stage.5 years later it is gone. His staff is incredible they are on top of everything. Compassionate and understanding. Dr. Tewari is the best doctor I have ever dealt with.
    About Dr. Krishnansu Tewari, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205868445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishnansu Tewari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tewari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tewari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tewari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tewari has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tewari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tewari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tewari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tewari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tewari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

