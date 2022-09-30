See All Urologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD

Urology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD is an Urology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Gaitonde works at Dayton Physicians, Network - Urology Division in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division - Centerville
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 500, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  2. 2
    Miami Valley Hospital South
    2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 438-4711
  3. 3
    North Dayton Rheumatology
    9000 N Main St Ste 200, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  4. 4
    6680 Poe Ave Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Biopsy
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Prostate Biopsy
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2022
    I was admitted to the hospital with a 5mm kidney stone lodged in my ureter. The next morning, I had a cystoscopy and ureteroscopy with the doctor on call: Dr. Gaitonde. It ended up being a more complex procedure than anticipated, and I'm so grateful for Dr. Gaitonde's expertise! He also removed 3 other stones for me while he was in there. He is now my urologist, and I have all trust in his capabilities. Thank you Dr. Gaitonde!!
    KT — Sep 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD
    About Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417060757
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
