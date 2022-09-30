Overview

Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD is an Urology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Gaitonde works at Dayton Physicians, Network - Urology Division in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.