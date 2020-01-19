Dr. Krishnan Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnan Srinivasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishnan Srinivasan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from People's Friendship University Of Russia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Locations
Christie Clinic Obgyn Dept101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-1299
Comprehensive Cancer Institute3900 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2086
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went very smooth from the checkin to seeing the doctor.I recieved my blood work the next day on My Chart.Very happy with everything.The whole staff was awesome.
About Dr. Krishnan Srinivasan, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1770579922
Education & Certifications
- Grant Hospital Of Chicago
- Chicago Grant Hospital
- People's Friendship University Of Russia, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasan has seen patients for Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinivasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srinivasan speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.