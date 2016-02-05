Overview

Dr. Krishnan Kumar, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stafford, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College R. Gandhi HS University - M.D.



Dr. Kumar works at Krishnan Kumar Pediatrics MD Stafford , Va in Stafford, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.